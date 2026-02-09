Ball State visits Eastern Michigan following Hill’s 28-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (19-5, 10-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-11, 4-7 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (19-5, 10-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (11-11, 4-7 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Ball State after Peyton Hill scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-73 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Eagles are 7-2 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 10-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State is the MAC leader with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Salenbien averaging 5.3.

Eastern Michigan averages 68.6 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 65.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 11.3 more points per game (78.7) than Eastern Michigan allows to opponents (67.4).

The Eagles and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15 points. Sisi Eleko is averaging 16.4 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

Salenbien is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

