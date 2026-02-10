Bailey Maupin scores 23 and No. 16 Texas Tech women beat Kansas 70-65 for Krista Gerlich’s 100th win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 23 points, Snudda Collins added 17 off the bench and No. 16 Texas…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bailey Maupin scored 23 points, Snudda Collins added 17 off the bench and No. 16 Texas Tech beat Kansas 70-65 on Tuesday night for coach Krista Gerlich’s 100th win with the Lady Raiders.

Maupin made a steal and then sank two free throws with 24.2 seconds left to give Texas Tech a 65-60 lead.

Brittany Harshaw sank a long 3-pointer to pull Kansas within 65-63 and Maupin went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line for a three-point lead at 19.7.

Kansas was called for an illegal screen at the 3-point line with 11.7 seconds left and Maupin made two free throws for a five-point lead.

Maupin was 6 of 15 from the field and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to secure her fifth 20-point game of the season for Texas Tech (23-3, 10-3 Big 12).

S’Mya Nichols led Kansas (15-11, 5-9) with 15 points and Jaliya Davis scored 12 of her 14 in the first half. Elle Evans added 11 points and Regan Williams scored 10.

Texas Tech held a 28-25 lead at halftime despite making just 2 of its last 14 shots. The Lady Raiders did not make a field goal over the final four minutes of the first half.

Kansas: Returns home to play Houston on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Goes on the road to play Oklahoma State on Saturday.

