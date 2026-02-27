Bailey leads Incarnate Word against Lamar after 21-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (12-17, 7-13 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-18, 6-14 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (12-17, 7-13 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-18, 6-14 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces Lamar after Davion Bailey scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 54-49 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 8-5 on their home court. Incarnate Word averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 7-13 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Incarnate Word is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won the last meeting 63-51 on Jan. 11. Tahj Staveskie scored 11 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Staveskie is averaging 17.3 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lamar Cardinals, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Braden East is averaging 13.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Incarnate Word Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Lamar Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

