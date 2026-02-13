Bailey leads Charleston Southern against High Point after 24-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 6-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-4, 10-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 6-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-4, 10-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits High Point after Tyonna Bailey scored 24 points in Charleston Southern’s 56-44 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 13-1 in home games. High Point ranks eighth in the Big South with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chana Paxixe averaging 1.7.

The Buccaneers are 6-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

High Point averages 75.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.8 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Caelan Ellis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Bailey is shooting 44.0% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.