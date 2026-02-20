Bailey and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers host conference foe Radford

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 9-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 6-7 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Radford Highlanders (17-11, 9-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-18, 6-7 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyonna Bailey and Charleston Southern host Joi Williams and Radford in Big South action Saturday.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-8 in home games. Charleston Southern gives up 70.5 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in conference play. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaiah Jenkins averaging 2.2.

Charleston Southern is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 37.0% Radford allows to opponents. Radford’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. Charleston Southern won the last meeting 63-59 on Jan. 3. Bailey scored 19 points points to help lead the Buccaneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 12.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.