Babbitt leads Kent State against UMass after 20-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 7-7 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (19-6, 11-3 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 7-7 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (19-6, 11-3 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits UMass after Mya Babbitt scored 20 points in Kent State’s 80-61 win against the Akron Zips.

The Minutewomen are 10-2 on their home court. UMass has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Flashes are 7-7 in MAC play. Kent State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 10.0 more points per game (70.8) than UMass allows (60.8).

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. UMass won the last matchup 75-70 on Jan. 3. Yahmani McKayle scored 28 points points to help lead the Minutewomen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayle is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points, nine rebounds and three steals over the past 10 games.

Riley Rismiller is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Babbitt is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.