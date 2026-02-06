Austin Peay hosts North Alabama following Parker’s 30-point game

North Alabama Lions (7-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (7-14, 2-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (16-6, 10-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts North Alabama after Collin Parker scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 87-76 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 10-0 in home games. Austin Peay averages 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Lions are 2-8 in conference play. North Alabama is 1-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Austin Peay averages 80.7 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 77.9 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 70.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 70.9 Austin Peay gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Governors. Rashaud Marshall is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Corneilous Williams is averaging 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Lions. Donte Bacchus is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.