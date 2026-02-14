Auburn visits Texas A&M following Pryor’s 21-point outing

Auburn Tigers (13-12, 2-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-11, 2-9 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Auburn Tigers (13-12, 2-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-11, 2-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays Auburn after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 75-55 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 in home games. Texas A&M is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-9 in SEC play. Auburn allows 61.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Webster is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.3 points. Pryor is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Khady Leye is averaging 8.6 points for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 52.1 points, 23.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.