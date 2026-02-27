Asman and the Lipscomb Bisons visit conference foe Eastern Kentucky

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-19, 7-10 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-19, 7-10 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montavious Myrick and Eastern Kentucky host Grant Asman and Lipscomb in ASUN action.

The Colonels are 7-6 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is 0-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bisons are 11-6 in conference play. Lipscomb has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lipscomb won 75-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Charlie Williams led Lipscomb with 18 points, and MJ Williams led Eastern Kentucky with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. MJ Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asman is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Ross Candelino is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.