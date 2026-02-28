Arnas Sakenis scores 16 and SIU-Edwardsville downs Eastern Illinois 77-50

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-50 victory over Eastern Illinois in a regular-season finale…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-50 victory over Eastern Illinois in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Sakenis also contributed five rebounds for the Cougars (19-12, 12-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Tyler King scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Pickett went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Zion Fruster led the way for the Panthers (12-19, 8-12) with 11 points. Eastern Illinois also got nine points each from Terry McMorris and Markus Blackwell.

Up next, the conference tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Evansville, Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

