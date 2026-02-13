Army visits Sprouse and American

Army Black Knights (10-16, 4-9 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (10-16, 4-9 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-13, 6-7 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Army after Geoff Sprouse scored 21 points in American’s 90-82 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles are 10-4 in home games. American ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Madden Collins averaging 1.8.

The Black Knights have gone 4-9 against Patriot League opponents. Army is seventh in the Patriot League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.8.

American is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 72.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.3 American allows.

The Eagles and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Sprouse is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

