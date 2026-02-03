Army hosts conference foe Colgate

Colgate Raiders (6-15, 2-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-5, 7-3 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (6-15, 2-8 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (16-5, 7-3 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kya Smith and Army host Ella Meabon and Colgate in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Black Knights are 8-1 in home games. Army averages 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Raiders are 2-8 against Patriot opponents. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maryan Eniafe averaging 2.0.

Army is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.0 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Raiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 13.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Meabon is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 15 points and 5.3 rebounds. Madison Schiller is shooting 34.0% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 62.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 51.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

