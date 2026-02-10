Arkansas State hosts UL Monroe after Lewis’ 26-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-21, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-21, 1-11 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-10, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Arkansas State after Krystian Lewis scored 26 points in UL Monroe’s 73-68 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Red Wolves are 8-3 on their home court. Arkansas State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Warhawks have gone 1-11 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 1-16 record against teams above .500.

Arkansas State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.2% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 71.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 77.2 Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Warhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is averaging 12.1 points for the Red Wolves. Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 17.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

