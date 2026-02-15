Arkansas plays Mississippi State on home skid

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-15, 0-11 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-15, 0-11 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Mississippi State looking to end its six-game home losing streak.

The Razorbacks are 8-7 in home games. Arkansas is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 10.3.

Arkansas’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.3 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Trayanna Crisp averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Kharyssa Richardson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

