Arizona State hosts BYU after Gibb’s 37-point game

BYU Cougars (18-10, 7-9 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (22-7, 9-7 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Arizona State after Delaney Gibb scored 37 points in BYU’s 86-74 win over the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 15-1 on their home court. Arizona State has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 7-9 in Big 12 play. BYU averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Arizona State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Arizona State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big 12 play. BYU won the last meeting 71-62 on Jan. 3. Gibb scored 18 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is averaging 16.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Gibb is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cougars. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

