Arizona hosts Arizona State after Sugapong’s 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-6, 7-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-13, 2-11 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (20-6, 7-6 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-13, 2-11 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Arizona State after Sumayah Sugapong scored 20 points in Arizona’s 77-61 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Wildcats have gone 11-6 at home. Arizona is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sun Devils are 7-6 in Big 12 play. Arizona State has an 18-5 record against opponents over .500.

Arizona averages 70.9 points, 11.9 more per game than the 59.0 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Lani Cornfield is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is averaging 17.1 points and two steals for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

