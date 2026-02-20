Archie and McNeese host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-13, 10-8 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (22-5, 15-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-13, 10-8 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (22-5, 15-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Texas A&M-CC after Tyshawn Archie scored 24 points in McNeese’s 75-64 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cowboys are 12-0 on their home court. McNeese ranks second in the Southland in team defense, allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Islanders have gone 10-8 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sheldon Williams averaging 5.0.

McNeese makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. McNeese won 69-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Larry Johnson led McNeese with 17 points, and Williams led Texas A&M-CC with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

D’Avian Houston is averaging 7.4 points for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Islanders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.