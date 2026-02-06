Appalachian State visits Kent State following Babbitt’s 25-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-12, 3-9 Sun Belt) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-12, 5-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-12, 3-9 Sun Belt) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-12, 5-6 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Appalachian State after Mya Babbitt scored 25 points in Kent State’s 73-64 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-3 at home. Kent State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 3-8 on the road. Appalachian State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kent State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babbitt is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 16.9 points. Emory Klatt is averaging 10 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Daisia Mitchell is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Emma Smith is averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

