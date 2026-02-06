Appalachian State takes on Eastern Michigan following Tot’s 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 3-8 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 3-8 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Eastern Michigan after Jalen Tot scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 65-57 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 on their home court. Appalachian State averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-10 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Appalachian State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tot averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kasen Jennings is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

