Angel Montas’ 25 points leads UMass-Lowell over New Hampshire 78-56

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas had 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 78-56 victory against New Hampshire on Thursday.

Montas added 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (12-15, 7-5 America East Conference). Xavier Spencer scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds. Darrel Yepdo had 12 points.

Belal El Shakery finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (8-17, 4-8). Jack Graham added eight points for New Hampshire. Tyler Bike finished with eight points and four assists.

