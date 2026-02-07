Andrew Alekseyenko leads Colgate to 78-59 victory over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko scored 16 points to help Colgate defeat Bucknell 78-59 on Saturday. Alekseyenko added seven…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko scored 16 points to help Colgate defeat Bucknell 78-59 on Saturday.

Alekseyenko added seven rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League). Josh Ahayere scored 15 points and Jalen Cox pitched in with 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Amon Dorries led the Bison (8-17, 5-7) with 25 points and six rebounds. Achile Spadone added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Colgate took the lead with 19:38 left in the first half and did not trail again. Ahayere led the team with 11 points for a 39-23 advantage at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

