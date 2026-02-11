Anderson’s 20 lead UAB over Tulsa 68-63

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dayjaun Anderson had 20 points in UAB’s 68-63 win over Tulsa on Wednesday. Anderson added five…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dayjaun Anderson had 20 points in UAB’s 68-63 win over Tulsa on Wednesday.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Blazers (16-9, 7-5 American Athletic Conference). Evan Chatman scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Rivera had nine points and finished 4 of 13 from the floor.

Tylen Riley led the way for the Golden Hurricane (20-5, 8-4) with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Miles Barnstable added 15 points for Tulsa. Tyler Behrend also put up 10 points and nine rebounds.

UAB went into the half tied with Tulsa 29-29. Anderson scored 11 points in the half. UAB used an 11-0 second-half run to take the lead at 40-29 with 14:36 remaining. Salim London scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

