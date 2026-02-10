Anderson, San Jose State Spartans to visit Hooks, New Mexico Lobos

San Jose State Spartans (3-21, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (16-8, 8-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (3-21, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (16-8, 8-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destinee Hooks and New Mexico host Maya Anderson and San Jose State in MWC action.

The Lobos have gone 9-3 at home. New Mexico is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 1-12 in MWC play. San Jose State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

New Mexico’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 57.1 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 60.8 New Mexico gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 9.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allie Cummins is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.4 points. Anderson is averaging 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

