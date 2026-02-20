Anderson and Georgia Southern host UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (12-13, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (20-6, 13-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (12-13, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (20-6, 13-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts UL Monroe after Kishyah Anderson scored 23 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-55 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles have gone 13-1 at home. Georgia Southern scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Warhawks are 6-9 in conference games. UL Monroe ranks ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Georgia Southern averages 73.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 68.8 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 68.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 64.3 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Garrett is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 15.1 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.