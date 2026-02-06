Andersen leads Fairfield against Iona

Iona Gaels (14-10, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (19-4, 13-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Iona Gaels (14-10, 7-7 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (19-4, 13-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Iona after Meghan Andersen scored 40 points in Fairfield’s 109-48 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Stags are 9-1 in home games. Fairfield scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

The Gaels are 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Iona is seventh in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Ella Fajardo averaging 2.8.

Fairfield scores 78.0 points, 17.7 more per game than the 60.3 Iona gives up. Iona averages 60.3 points per game, 1.3 more than the 59.0 Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Andersen is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zoey Ward is averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Fajardo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

