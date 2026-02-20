American takes on Lafayette in conference showdown

Lafayette Leopards (9-17, 5-10 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-20, 4-11 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte Tuhy…

Lafayette Leopards (9-17, 5-10 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-20, 4-11 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte Tuhy and American host Teresa Kiewiet and Lafayette in Patriot play Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-9 at home. American ranks fifth in the Patriot in rebounding with 29.4 rebounds. Tuhy leads the Eagles with 10.6 boards.

The Leopards have gone 5-10 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

American is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game American gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. American won 70-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Molly Driscoll led American with 22 points, and Kiewiet led Lafayette with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driscoll averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Tuhy is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kiewiet is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 10.0 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 30.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 53.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

