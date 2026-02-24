American hosts Lehigh following Whitlock’s 30-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-16, 9-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-16, 9-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-13, 9-7 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces American after Nasir Whitlock scored 30 points in Lehigh’s 70-67 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles are 11-4 on their home court. American is sixth in the Patriot League with 13.7 assists per game led by Julen Iturbe averaging 2.3.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 9-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

American averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lehigh won 90-82 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Whitlock led Lehigh with 33 points, and Geoff Sprouse led American with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madden Collins is shooting 50.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles. Sprouse is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Whitlock averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Hank Alvey is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

