American faces Bucknell on 5-game home slide

Bucknell Bison (9-16, 5-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-19, 4-10 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American looks to stop its five-game home skid with a win against Bucknell.

The Eagles have gone 4-8 in home games. American is seventh in the Patriot with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Charlotte Tuhy averaging 2.0.

The Bison have gone 5-9 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

American is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game American gives up.

The Eagles and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Lexi Salazar is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reese Zemitis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Tuana Coskun is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 51.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

