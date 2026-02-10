Alvey leads Lehigh against American after 28-point game

American Eagles (13-12, 6-6 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 6-6 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

American Eagles (13-12, 6-6 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-15, 6-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces American after Hank Alvey scored 28 points in Lehigh’s 76-67 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks are 7-4 in home games. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alvey averaging 2.2.

The Eagles are 6-6 against Patriot League opponents. American is fourth in the Patriot League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Madden Collins averaging 1.8.

Lehigh is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% American allows to opponents. American averages 74.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 75.1 Lehigh allows to opponents.

The Mountain Hawks and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Alvey is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Collins is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.