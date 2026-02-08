Alvarado leads North Alabama against Central Arkansas after 23-point outing

North Alabama Lions (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-10, 6-5 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-10, 6-5 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces Central Arkansas after Alexsandra Alvarado scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 71-55 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Sugar Bears are 6-3 on their home court. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Bree Stephens leads the Sugar Bears with 7.3 rebounds.

The Lions are 7-4 in conference matchups. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Alvarado averaging 3.1.

Central Arkansas makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). North Alabama averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas gives up.

The Sugar Bears and Lions match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shae Littleford is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alvarado is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Gabby Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

