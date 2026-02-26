Alvarado and the North Alabama Lions host conference foe West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (17-11, 10-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-13, 10-7 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (17-11, 10-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (15-13, 10-7 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydne Tolbert and West Georgia take on Alexsandra Alvarado and North Alabama on Friday.

The Lions are 9-4 on their home court. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabby Jackson averaging 5.5.

The Wolves are 10-7 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

North Alabama is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game North Alabama allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. North Alabama won the last matchup 65-60 on Feb. 12. Katie Criswell scored 22 points points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarado is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Jones is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 13.6 points. Asia Donald is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

