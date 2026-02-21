Almodovar’s 13 lead Southeast Missouri State past Little Rock 70-65

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had 13 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 70-65 win against Little Rock on…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Luke Almodovar had 13 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 70-65 win against Little Rock on Saturday.

The Redhawks improved to 18-11 overall and 13-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference to remain tied for first place with Morehead State and Tennessee State.

Almodovar added five rebounds for the Redhawks. Marqueas Bell scored 12 points while going 3 of 6 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Braxton Stacker had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

Kachi Nzeh led the Trojans (11-18, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Little Rock also got 15 points, five assists, two steals and two blocks from Johnathan Lawson. Tuongthach Gatkek finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

