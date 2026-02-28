Almodovar and Terry score 21 each as Southeast Missouri State defeats Tennessee Tech 89-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Luke Almodovar and Brendan Terry each had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-73 win…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Luke Almodovar and Brendan Terry each had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-73 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Almodovar also contributed six rebounds for the Redhawks (19-12, 14-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Terry shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Braxton Stacker had 15 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Troy Cole Jr. had 14 off the bench.

Dani Pounds finished with 24 points for the Golden Eagles (13-18, 8-12) off the bench. Tennessee Tech got 14 points from both Ty Owens and JaJuan Nicholls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.