Alcorn State takes on conference rival Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-14, 6-6 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (6-18, 5-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tycen McDaniels and Alcorn State host Tyler Shirley and Florida A&M in SWAC action Monday.

The Braves have gone 3-2 at home. Alcorn State has a 0-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alcorn State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 69.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 82.3 Alcorn State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniels is averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Braves. Shane Lancaster is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shirley is averaging 10.8 points for the Rattlers. Jaquan Sanders is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.