Alcorn State hands Mississippi Valley State 22nd straight loss, 74-66

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Nick Woodard had 16 points and Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 74-66 on Monday…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Nick Woodard had 16 points and Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 74-66 on Monday night, handing the Delta Devils their 22nd loss in a row.

Woodard shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Braves (5-18, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shane Lancaster added 15 points and five assists, while Omari Hamilton scored 13.

The Delta Devils (1-23, 0-10) were led by Michael James with 28 points. Daniel Mayfield added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. X’Zaevion Barnett totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.