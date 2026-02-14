Alcorn State defeats Bethune-Cookman 57-55

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Omari Hamilton’s 11 points helped Alcorn State defeat Bethune-Cookman 57-55 on Saturday. Hamilton shot 4 of…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Omari Hamilton’s 11 points helped Alcorn State defeat Bethune-Cookman 57-55 on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Braves (6-18, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shane Lancaster went 4 of 9 from the field to add 10 points.

Daniel Rouzan finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats (13-12, 10-2). Bethune-Cookman also got 11 points and six rebounds from Arterio Morris. The Wildcats ended an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

