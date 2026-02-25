Albany visits Maine following Smith’s 35-point outing

Albany Great Danes (14-13, 4-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (15-12, 10-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Albany Great Danes (14-13, 4-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (15-12, 10-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts Albany after Adrianna Smith scored 35 points in Maine’s 67-61 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears are 7-3 in home games. Maine ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding with 28.4 rebounds. Smith leads the Black Bears with 10.1 boards.

The Great Danes are 4-10 in conference play. Albany is third in the America East allowing 55.4 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Maine is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Albany allows to opponents. Albany averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Maine gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Maine won the last matchup 65-60 on Jan. 22. Smith scored 25 points points to help lead the Black Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 22.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Delanie Hill is averaging 14.1 points for the Great Danes. Amaya Stewart is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

