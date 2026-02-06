Albany visits Edmonds and UMass Lowell

Albany Great Danes (12-11, 2-8 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-17, 0-10 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1…

Albany Great Danes (12-11, 2-8 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-17, 0-10 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell takes on Albany after Jaini Edmonds scored 21 points in UMass Lowell’s 69-60 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks are 4-7 in home games. UMass Lowell has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Great Danes are 2-8 against conference opponents. Albany is second in the America East with 13.8 assists per game led by Gabriela Falcao averaging 2.7.

UMass Lowell scores 57.9 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 55.0 Albany gives up. Albany has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Great Danes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edmonds is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Hill is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Great Danes. Julia Palomo is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 0-10, averaging 53.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 56.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.