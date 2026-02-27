Albany (NY) hosts New Hampshire after Poser’s 24-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-19, 4-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-19, 6-8 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday,…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-19, 4-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-19, 6-8 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays Albany (NY) after Davide Poser scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 65-63 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes have gone 5-5 at home. Albany (NY) has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 4-10 against America East opponents. New Hampshire averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. New Hampshire won the last matchup 80-72 on Jan. 24. Kijan Robinson scored 17 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 10.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Great Danes. Isaac Abidde is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Belal El Shakery is averaging 10.7 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Bike is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

