Alabama State visits Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State Hornets (9-17, 6-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-13, 10-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (9-17, 6-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-13, 10-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Alabama State after Jakobi Heady scored 25 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 91-86 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Wildcats are 8-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Hornets are 6-7 in conference play. Alabama State allows 77.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The Wildcats and Hornets square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.