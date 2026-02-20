Alabama State visits Florida A&M following Shirley’s 23-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-15, 7-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (9-18, 6-8 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-15, 7-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Alabama State after Tyler Shirley scored 23 points in Florida A&M’s 63-61 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 6-4 in home games. Florida A&M ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 6-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 74.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 76.4 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama State won 79-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Tyler Byrd led Alabama State with 17 points, and Shirley led Florida A&M with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

