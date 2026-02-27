Alabama State Lady Hornets face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, aim for 5th straight victory

Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12, 11-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-9, 14-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12, 11-4 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (18-9, 14-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Lady Hornets take on Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Hornets are 11-4 in SWAC play. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 26.8% from 3-point range.

Alabama A&M’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama A&M won the last matchup 50-41 on Jan. 19. Kalia Walker scored 15 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida Belton is averaging 7.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Walker is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Clearia Peterson is averaging 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Shamya Reid is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 66.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

