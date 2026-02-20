Alabama A&M visits Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-11, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-13, 11-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-11, 9-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-13, 11-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Alabama A&M after Jakobi Heady scored 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-71 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bethune-Cookman makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Alabama A&M averages 70.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 77.2 Bethune-Cookman allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman won the last matchup 80-62 on Feb. 3. Heady scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Andrews is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Koron Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.