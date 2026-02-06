Alabama A&M plays Southern on 9-game win streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-9, 9-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 7-3 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-9, 9-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 7-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Southern.

The Jaguars have gone 6-1 at home. Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in conference games. Alabama A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 2.9.

Southern scores 60.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 58.0 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 61.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 61.8 Southern gives up to opponents.

The Jaguars and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMya Porter is averaging 10.1 points for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Maori Davenport is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 65.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

