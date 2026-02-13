Alabama A&M hosts James and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-23, 0-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-23, 0-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-11, 6-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama A&M after Michael James scored 28 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 74-66 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by X’Zaevion Barnett averaging 2.6.

Alabama A&M is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists. Kintavious Dozier is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 21.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

