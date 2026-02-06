Akron hosts Manley and Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-21, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Akron Zips (5-17, 2-8 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-21, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Akron Zips (5-17, 2-8 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces Akron after Mikaylah Manley scored 27 points in Louisiana’s 72-61 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Zips have gone 4-6 at home. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Keiryn McGuff averaging 2.2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 0-9 away from home. Louisiana has a 1-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Akron scores 69.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.3 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.4 percentage points lower than Akron has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ni’Rah Clark is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kahlen Norris is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 4.6 points. Manley is shooting 36.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

