Air Force visits Wyoming after Hobin’s 21-point showing

Air Force Falcons (3-25, 0-17 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (15-13, 6-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force faces Wyoming after Lucas Hobin scored 21 points in Air Force’s 86-80 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowboys have gone 12-4 in home games. Wyoming scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 0-17 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Wyoming is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.5% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Wyoming has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Wyoming won 68-56 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Nasir Meyer led Wyoming with 14 points, and Caleb Walker led Air Force with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Damarion Dennis is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Sanders is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Falcons. Hobin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

