Air Force faces Wyoming, aims for 4th straight home win

Wyoming Cowgirls (9-17, 6-11 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-15, 6-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Falcons take on Wyoming.

The Falcons are 7-4 in home games. Air Force gives up 62.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 6-11 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jane Rumpf averaging 4.3.

Air Force is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MWC play. Wyoming won the last matchup 67-44 on Jan. 17. Malene Pedersen scored 24 points to help lead the Cowgirls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 26.4% from beyond the arc. Milahnie Perry is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Pedersen is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 11.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

