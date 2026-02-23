Addie and Georgia State host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-19, 4-12 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Coastal Carolina after Kaleigh Addie scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 82-75 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 6-7 in home games. Georgia State is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers are 6-10 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Georgia State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Georgia State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Georgia State won the last matchup 68-63 on Dec. 20. Crystal Henderson scored 14 points points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu is averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Henderson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Tessa Grady is averaging 16.1 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

