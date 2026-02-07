Adam Olsen scores 23 to lead South Alabama to 81-69 victory over Buffalo

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 23 points and South Alabama beat Buffalo 81-69 on Saturday. Olsen also had…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adam Olsen scored 23 points and South Alabama beat Buffalo 81-69 on Saturday.

Olsen also had three steals for the Jaguars (17-7, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jayden Cooper hit three 3-pointers and scored 16, while Chaze Harris scored 14 on 6-for-10 shooting.

Angelo Brizzi led the Bulls (14-10, 4-7 Mid-American Conference) with 26 points. Ryan Sabol added 23 points and eight rebounds. Noah Batchelor totaled 10 points and six rebounds.

South Alabama took the lead with 18:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Cooper led the team with 11 points for a 40-24 advantage at the break.

